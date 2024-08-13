Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the rape and murder case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court instructed that all relevant documents be immediately handed over to the CBI.

A division bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam was hearing a petition from the parents of the trainee doctor, who requested a court-supervised investigation into the matter. Multiple petitions had also been submitted, calling for a CBI investigation.

There has been considerable public demand for a central agency inquiry into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. In response, resident doctors across various states have engaged in protests and have begun an indefinite strike to express their outrage.

The protests followed a nationwide indefinite strike initiated by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) after the postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College.

The 32-year-old woman's partially-clad body was discovered in the seminar hall of the government hospital in West Bengal's capital on Thursday night. In reaction, doctors rallied under the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), PGIMER, chanting "We want justice" and demanding accountability.

Dr Praneeth Reddy, joint secretary of the ARD, PGIMER, condemned the incident as a grave atrocity and called for a thorough CBI investigation and severe punishment for those responsible. "Our demand is a CBI probe into the matter," said Reddy.

Kolkata doc rape-murder: Accused worked as civic volunteer

A civic volunteer identified as Sanjoy Roy has been charged with the crime. Following the murder, Roy returned to his residence, went to bed, and attempted to erase evidence by washing his clothes. Despite his efforts, authorities discovered blood stains on his shoes during a search.

Further investigation revealed that Roy had a troubling addiction to violent pornography, as uncovered through a search of his mobile phone. In his neighbourhood, Roy was known for his reputation as a "womaniser" and had been married four times. He has a history of abusing his wives, with a domestic violence case filed against him by his fourth wife.

