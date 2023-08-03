India, LAC countries need to collaborate in tourism, hospitality: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday pitched for increasing collaboration between India and LAC countries in areas such as tourism, hospitality and promoting investment flows.

Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) Region nations include Belize, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Brazil, El Salvador, Panama, Chile, Guatemala, Peru, Costa Rica, Guyana, and Suriname.

He said huge opportunities are there in both regions to boost trade and investments.

Goyal also said that India and LAC countries need to come together so that their voice can become strong at global fora.

Addressing the CII India-Latin America & Caribbean (LAC) Region Conclave, he said India can contribute a lot in areas like healthcare and hospitality.