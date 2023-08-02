INDIA leaders brief Prez about Manipur situation, seek her intervention

On Wednesday, a delegation of 31 Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met President Droupadi Murmu to raise the Manipur issue and handed over a memorandum to her seeking her intervention in the ongoing crisis in the state.

आज INDIA गठबंधन के 31 सदस्य राष्ट्रपति महोदया से मिले।



INDIA गठबंधन के डेलिगेशन ने मणिपुर में जो देखा, उसे राष्ट्रपति महोदया के सामने रखा। हमने उन्हें बताया कि राहत शिविरों में लोगों को समय पर राशन और दवा भी नहीं मिल पा रही है।



मणिपुर को लेकर हमने राष्ट्रपति महोदया को एक… — Congress (@INCIndia) August 2, 2023

"Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury briefed her. We also submitted a memorandum to the President...the President said she would look into it," said DMK MP Tiruchi N Siva, who was part of the delegation.

The delegation also comprised 21 MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), who visited Manipur on July 29-30.

The meeting came at a time when the Opposition's demand for the prime minister to make a statement in Parliament, followed by a comprehensive discussion on the violence in Manipur, remained unfulfilled.

Earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had sought time from the President on behalf of the Opposition parties to discuss the Manipur issue. Following his request, the President granted them time on Wednesday.

The Opposition is demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by a discussion under Rule 267 after suspending all other House business, while the ruling dispensation wants a short-duration discussion on Manipur, which will be replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Opposition parties have also been demanding the dismissal of the Biren Singh government in Manipur over the violence, which started on May 3. The nearly three-month-long ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed over 160 lives so far.

(With PTI inputs)