IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in some parts of the country from 1-4 Aug, 2023. The heavy rainfall will be witnessed over east and east central India in the next two days. The weather office also said that extensive rainfall is possible over Northeast India from 3rd August and over northwest India during 2nd-3rd August.

States like Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, among others, are expected to experience extremely heavy rains, according to the I MD . It added, on the other side, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and others are expected to receive an orange alert for rainfall in the coming days. Let's take a look at the weather forecast for upcoming days.

IMD Weather Alert: Wednesday (August 2) • Extreme heavy rainfall may drench isolated places across Odisha.

• It may also lash isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra.

• As per the IMD, it may hit regions over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Marathwada and Coastal Karnataka.

• Thunderstorms may occur in isolated places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal and East Uttar Pradesh.

• Thunderstorms may also occur at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, says IMD.



IMD Weather Forecast: Thursday (August 3) • Heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh.

• Possibility of heavy rainfall also at Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.

• Heavy rainfall may pour at states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Coastal Karnataka.

• Thunderstorms and lightning is likely to be held at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and East Uttar Pradesh.

• Thunderstorms are also expected at isolated places like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

5 days Weather forecasts in India: IMD • Light or moderate rainfall is likely to occur over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan from August 2-6, and over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh from August 3-6.

• As per IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in East Uttar Pradesh on August 2-3, Uttarakhand from August 3-6, Himachal Pradesh on August 3-4, and West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on August 3.

• Light or moderate thunderstorms and lightning and heavy rainfall might lash isolated regions over Bihar from August 2-6 and Odisha on August 2-3.

• Same weather conditions are predicted by IMD over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on August 2, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from August 2-4.

India Weather Updates: Additional Information

• Northeast India: Light or moderate with isolated heavy rainfall may occur in some places during the next five days.

• Central India: Light or moderate widespread rainfall with isolated falls may occur at East Madhya Pradesh from August 2-4, North Chhattisgarh on August 2-3; West Madhya Pradesh on August 3-4, and Vidarbha on August 2.

• West India: Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rains could be witnessed over Konkan, Goa and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the following five days, over Marathwada on August 2 and Gujarat Locale from August 4-6.

• South India: Light or moderate huge rainfall may be joined by isolated heavy showers at Coastal Karnataka from August 2-4, but rainfall will probably be lessened over the other areas.