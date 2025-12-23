Home / India News / India links duty concessions on NZ apples, kiwifruit to agri action plans

India links duty concessions on NZ apples, kiwifruit to agri action plans

New Zealand has agreed on focused action plans for kiwifruit, apples, and honey to improve productivity, quality, and sectoral capabilities in India

Trade, tariffs
As per the pact, market access for the selected agricultural products (apples, kiwifruit, Manuka honey) and albumins from New Zealand will be managed through a tariff rate quota (TRQ) system
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Quota-based duty concessions granted by India to New Zealand for apples, kiwifruit, and Manuka honey are linked to the delivery of agriculture productivity action plans committed by the island country under the free trade agreement.

The implementation of the plans will be monitored by a Joint Agriculture Productivity Council (JAPC).

According to the pact, the move is aimed at balancing market access with protection of sensitive domestic agricultural sectors.

New Zealand has agreed on focused action plans for kiwifruit, apples, and honey to improve productivity, quality, and sectoral capabilities in India.

The cooperation includes the establishment of centres of excellence, improved planting material, capacity building for growers, technical support for orchard management, post-harvest practices, supply chains, and food safety.

Projects for premium apple cultivators and sustainable beekeeping practices will enhance production and quality standards in India.

"All tariff rate quotas for apples, kiwifruit and Manuka are linked to delivery on agriculture productivity action plans and monitored by a JAPC," the commerce ministry said.

New Zealand has said it has become the "first" country to get duty concessions for its apples under the pact.

At present, India has a 50 per cent import duty on apples. Under the agreement, India is giving duty concessions to apples with a quota and a minimum import price (MIP) in order to protect the interest of domestic farmers.

At present, India's annual apple imports from New Zealand is at 31,392.6 tonnes (MT) worth $32.4 million against the country's total apple imports of 519,651.8 MT ($424.6 million).

In the agreement, import duty concessions will be given to New Zealand on 32,500 MT in the first year of the pact. The quota will be increased to 45,000 MT in the sixth year at 25 per cent duty and MIP of $1.25/kg. Beyond this quota, a 50 per cent duty will come into force.

As per the pact, market access for the selected agricultural products (apples, kiwifruit, Manuka honey) and albumins from New Zealand will be managed through a tariff rate quota (TRQ) system with MIP and other safeguards, ensuring quality imports, consumer choice while protecting domestic farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cyber offences can invite ₹1 cr fine, 7 years' jail: UP govt tells Assembly

Piyush Goyal to meet BJP leaders, Guv and AIADMK chief during Chennai visit

Delhi HC rejects plea of Hizbul chief's sons against terror funding charges

Chaos at Bangladesh High Commission as VHP protesters clash with police

Should keep politics aside and work: Robert Vadra on Delhi Air Pollution

Topics :New ZealandIndia New Zealand FTAimport tariffstariffs

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story