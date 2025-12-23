Piyush Goyal to meet BJP leaders, Guv and AIADMK chief during Chennai visit

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will interact with senior BJP functionaries and meet Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during his brief visit to Chennai on Tuesday.

On his maiden visit to the state after taking over as the BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Goyal will also meet AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"He would interact with the state leaders to assess their preparedness for the 2026 Assembly election. The meeting is likely to be more of a familiarisation exercise since he took charge on December 15, a senior BJP leader told PTI.

A source in the AIADMK said Goyal would meet Palaniswami for a luncheon meeting, setting the tone for future negotiations on seat sharing between the BJP and the AIADMK, which leads the NDA in the state.