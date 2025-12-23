Home / India News / Piyush Goyal to meet BJP leaders, Guv and AIADMK chief during Chennai visit

Piyush Goyal to meet BJP leaders, Guv and AIADMK chief during Chennai visit

Goyal would meet Palaniswami for a luncheon meeting, setting the tone for future negotiations on seat sharing between the BJP and the AIADMK, which leads the NDA in the state

On his maiden visit to the state after taking over as the BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Goyal will also meet AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal will interact with senior BJP functionaries and meet Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during his brief visit to Chennai on Tuesday.

On his maiden visit to the state after taking over as the BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Goyal will also meet AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"He would interact with the state leaders to assess their preparedness for the 2026 Assembly election. The meeting is likely to be more of a familiarisation exercise since he took charge on December 15, a senior BJP leader told PTI.

A source in the AIADMK said Goyal would meet Palaniswami for a luncheon meeting, setting the tone for future negotiations on seat sharing between the BJP and the AIADMK, which leads the NDA in the state.

Goyal would wind up his visit by meeting Ravi in the evening.

Piyush Goyal AIADMK Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections Palaniswami

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

