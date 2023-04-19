Home / India News / India logs 10,542 Covid-19 infections, active cases climb to 63,562

India logs 10,542 Covid-19 infections, active cases climb to 63,562

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1 per cent

New Delhi
India logs 10,542 Covid-19 infections, active cases climb to 63,562

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,45,401)

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,50,649, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Topics :CoronaviruscoronaIndia

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 9:56 AM IST

Also Read

India records 99 new Covid-19 cases, active count declines to 1,896

India reports 699 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally rises to 6,559

India sees marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 7,633 infections

India reports 125 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 1,935

India logs 228 new coronavirus infections, active cases decline to 2,503

BluSmart seeking to challenge Uber, Ola with an all-electric taxi fleet

Israel min calls for Indian investors, backs India in combating terrorism

LIVE: India logs 10,542 Covid-19 infections, active cases climb to 63,562

IYC sends legal notice to Angkita Dutta for 'defaming' Srinivas BV

Officials asked to find new place to shift wild tusker: Kerala Minister

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story