Amid rising concerns, UP registers 1,000 plus active cases of Covid

Continuing the surge in Covid cases, the total count of cases in Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 1,025.

Lucknow
Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 10:59 AM IST
A total of 188 new cases were reported on Saturday with 52 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, followed by 27 in Ghaziabad, and 26 in Lucknow.

In the state capital, four new cases each surfaced from Aliganj and Sarojini Nagar, three from Alambagh, and two from Chinhat. The number of active Covid cases in Lucknow has shot up to 177.

In Lucknow, eight Covid patients are admitted to different hospitals -- including four at the Lok Bandhu Hospital.

 

At present, 60 districts have active Covid cases. Among them, a dozen districts have one case each and six districts have two cases each, according to the health department data.

Dr A.K. Singh, director infectious disease, state health department, said, "A mock drill has been planned on Monday. We shall check all the facilities that are required for treatment of Covid patients across the state."

Since the outbreak, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 21.29 lakh Covid cases and 23,651 related deaths.

The rise in new Covid cases have prompted hospitals to prepare facilities for treatment/admission of Covid patients.

The health department in Lucknow has asked all hospitals to prepare staff for rotation Covid duty and also identify beds and wards that shall be used for admitting the infected in case of need.

At present, over 560 oxygen plants are operational in the state at different health facilities, including community health centres. Also, liquid medical oxygen plants have been established at different medical colleges.

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

