Home / India News / India may ease EV localisation rules amid China rare earth export curbs

India may ease EV localisation rules amid China rare earth export curbs

Many have yet to qualify for PLI disbursements and now face the risk of losing business to Chinese suppliers, three of the people said

rare earth magnets, equipment manufacturers, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Automobile
The Ministry of Heavy Industries did not immediately reply to an email seeking comments. | File Image
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 9:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Alisha Sachdev
 
  India is amenable to relaxing the 50% localization it expects from electric vehicle makers and suppliers in return for incentives, after China’s curbs on rare earths exports put the goal in doubt, according to people familiar with the matter. 
Although the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers is yet to make a formal plea for paring the requirement, the industry body’s members have flagged the need in various consultations with the government, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.
 
India has advised automakers to import fully-built motors or assemblies to get around the curbs in the short term, they added.
 
The Ministry of Heavy Industries did not immediately reply to an email seeking comments.
 
Suppliers are already scrambling to find alternative supply chains and drawing up potentially costly work-arounds for rare-earth magnets after Beijing in April clamped down on exports of the materials used in traction motors.
 
Prolonged Disruption 
A prolonged disruption in supplies is likely to make it difficult for manufacturers to meet localization norms under a federal government program that offers cash incentives to automakers and parts suppliers. The so-called Production-Linked Incentives, or PLI, for manufacturers of everything from semiconductors and EVs to textiles is aimed at boosting local manufacturing and broadly reducing reliance on imports.
 
Still, rare earth minerals are essential for the production of permanent magnets which are key to making traction motors used in electric and hybrid vehicles. China’s export curbs could force Indian OEMs to import fully made parts, undermining the country’s push for self-reliance, the people said, referring to original-equipment manufacturers.
 
Automakers are currently evaluating alternatives — including importing the motors as a whole or as sub-assemblies from China, they said.
 
Double Blow  
That said, the curbs deal a double blow to Indian auto component makers, who invested heavily in localizing EV parts like permanent magnet synchronous reluctance motors, or PMSRM, and magnet-based assemblies, the people said. 
 
Many have yet to qualify for PLI disbursements and now face the risk of losing business to Chinese suppliers, three of the people said.
 
Shipping a motor by sea would add around 2,000 rupees ($23.245) per unit, while air cargo could raise costs by up to 5,000 rupees for electric two-wheelers — a steep hike for a mass-market vehicle part, one of the people said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UP govt establishing 2,700 smart classrooms in state for Rs 324.56 crore

Operation Chakra-V: CBI raids 10 sites in nationwide cyber fraud crackdown

Will be transparent in our communication on plane crash: Tata chairman

Madhya Pradesh, France sign PoU to boost cultural, tourism ties for 3 years

Nigerian woman held in Bengaluru with ₹10 cr worth MDMA crystals

Topics :EarthmineralsElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story