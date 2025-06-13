Home / India News / UP govt establishing 2,700 smart classrooms in state for Rs 324.56 crore

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
"Out of these (2,700 classrooms), around 1,780 classrooms have already been completed and are now operational," the department said in a statement. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
The Urban Development Department on Friday said it has taken a significant step to modernise and digitise education in urban areas of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in government schools.

Under several flagship schemes, the department is developing more than 2,700 smart classrooms at a cost of approximately Rs 324.56 crore, it said.

"Out of these (2,700 classrooms), around 1,780 classrooms have already been completed and are now operational," the department said in a statement.

This initiative is proving especially beneficial for students from economically weaker sections in urban areas, it said.

"These students are gaining access to modern, technology-enabled education and are becoming digitally empowered, resulting in the increase of enrollment rate across the state," it added.

To boost educational facilities in urban government schools, the department said it is constructing 2,700 smart classrooms through various schemes.

The majority of these -- ?1,183 classrooms -- ?have been developed under the Smart City Mission at a sanctioned cost of Rs 160.83 crore, of which 1,088 classrooms are fully functional.

Additionally, under the 'Kayakalp' initiative, around 190 smart classrooms have been established with an investment of Rs 57.66 crore, it said.

Under the Aspirational Cities initiative, 913 smart classrooms have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 29.43 crore. Currently, 408 of these are operational while 505 are under construction, it said.

Furthermore, 398 new classrooms have also been approved. Under the CM Abhyudaya Composite School Scheme, 25 special classrooms are being built, and the Vaishvik Nagaroday Yojana has sanctioned 13 smart classrooms.

Another 4.25 crore has been allocated under Kayakalp projects for classroom development, according to the statement.

Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department Amrit Abhijat said, "We are taking urban education to a new dimension. These smart classrooms are not just connecting students with technology but are also preparing them for the future."  "This effort has led to a noticeable improvement in student attendance and enrollment in government schools in urban areas," Abhijat said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Education NewsUP governmentclassroom

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

