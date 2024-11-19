India must supplement soil nutrients to maintain yields, say scientists

In a warning for the agriculture sector, scientists at the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) on Tuesday said India will have to continuously supplement crucial nutrients in its soils, either through large dosages of organic manure or chemical fertilisers if it wants to maintain average crop yields.

SK Chaudhuri, DDG, Natural Resource Management at ICAR chairman organising committee of the Global Conference said that a mapping of India’s soil health has shown that almost 90 per cent of the land is deficient in nitrogen, 90 per cent in phosphorus and 50 per cent in potassium.

But the good news is that between 2019 and 2023, the average NPK ratio in Indian soil has improved and come closer to the ideal 4:2:1 due to differential pricing and awareness on soil health among farmers due to usage of soil health cards.

The NPK ratio was at around 8:4:1 in 2019, while last year it was recorded at 5:1.8:1, closer to the ideal ratio.

Citing an example of paddy and usage of organic manure, ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak said that based on research, one tonne of paddy requires 20 kg of nitrogen, 3.5 kg of phosphorus and 20 kg of potassium.

India’s average paddy yield per hectare is around 5 tonnes. This means that for optimum average yield, farmers require to apply 100 kg of nitrogen, around 20 kg of phosphorus and 100 kg of potassium.

“Till the plants get this much quantity of nutrients, they won’t give the average yields,” Pathak told reporters on the sidelines of the Global Soil Conference 2024.

Organic carbon present in soil can give around 40 kg of nitrogen, which means the balance has to be supplemented from outside either through organic manure or chemical fertilisers.

Pathak said that 100 kg of organic manure gives around 0.5-1 per cent of nitrogen. This means that to get the remaining 60 kg, farmers need 15-20 tonnes of organic manure per hectare.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who also addressed the inaugural session of the conference, expressed concern over soil degradation affecting 30 per cent of India's land and stressed the need for urgent measures to maintain soil quality for sustainable farming.