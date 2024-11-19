Debroy has left a legacy with humanity at its core, says P K Mishra

Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), who had passed away recently, had left a legacy with a vision and humanity at its core, which will continue to inspire future generations, said P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister.

Mishra remembered the days of working with Debroy on policies, discussing various issues of economy and how they could be addressed.

“Debroy was a formidable personality whose intellectual pursuits ranged from economics to Sanskrit literature to history,” said Mishra at an event organised in New Delhi on Monday to remember the life and work of Debroy.

Mishra said Debroy was always reassuring when there were issues to be tackled at work. The most fitting tribute to Debroy would be to invite the passion with which he worked and to know more about his contributions and carry forward his vision, Mishra said.

The principal secretary to the PM said Debroy was passionate about his official work despite his deep interests in literature, economics, etc. Recalling an incident of the past, Mishra said Debroy always liked to do something substantial, apart from his usual responsibilities.

Debroy’s contributions were extremely valuable in day-to-day policy or analytical work as well, said Mishra, lauding his analytical skill in policy making and practice of policy. “Debroy had an exceptional ability to explain complex concepts in a lucid manner, which was his strength,” Mishra added.

Speaking at the occasion, Shamika Ravi, member of EAC-PM remembered Debroy as a mentor and a guide “who always encouraged exploring new dimensions of work”.

More From This Section

Sanjiv Sanyal, member of (EAC-PM), recalled his long conversations with Debroy and how he always supported independent thinking.

Economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia spoke about the varied legacy that Debroy left behind -- whether it is his policy work or his work on the epics.

Recalling his impressive body of work on English translations of various Sanskrit epics, Shrinivasa Varakhedi, vice chancellor at the New Delhi-based Central Sanskrit University, said Debroy was only the second person to translate the Ramayana and the Mahabharata from their original Sanskrit texts.