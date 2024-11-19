Better pricing for farm produce on election agenda for Maharashtra farmers

A group of onion traders gathered at the Pimpalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) near Nashik to inspect one of the season's final harvests of red onions as they prepared to place their bids.

They were surrounded by farmers who had brought their produce from different parts of the district.

Sagar Borse, a 21-year-old resident of Chandori, arrived at the mandi early in the day and now beams with joy.

The young farmer anticipates a better price for his produce than the previous year due to a limited supply of onions, the lifting of the export ban on onions in May, and the much-awaited election season in the state.

Before long, Borse received a pink receipt from a trader who purchased his 20-quintal harvest at Rs 3,800 per quintal. The young farmer sighed with relief, as onion producers in this belt have borne the brunt of policy flip-flops, including an export ban that led to a drop in prices of the kitchen staple.

“Our only expectation from the government is that the price of onions should be maintained at Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per quintal, as it was before an export ban was placed on the crop,” he added.

After a long wait, this onion-producing belt has finally seen an increase in prices for their produce, which hovered around Rs 2,000 per quintal last year.

Onion is a politically sensitive crop, and Nashik is one of the country's major producers. Challenges around pricing and production can quickly sway public sentiment, as evidenced during the Lok Sabha elections this year.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw major losses in this belt during the Lok Sabha elections purely because they flipped policies and did not give us the right price,” said another onion producer, Praveen Jadhav.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates, including former union minister Bharati Pawar of the BJP in Dindori and Hemant Godse in the Nashik constituency from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, lost elections to contenders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The onion belt in Nashik is crucial to the outcome of the Maharashtra assembly elections, holding the key to 15 of the state's 288 seats.

However, the right pricing in Nashik alone does not guarantee electoral success, as discontent simmers among farmers across the state.

For instance, soybean and cotton producers in Rohilagad near Jalna continue to express frustration over shrinking prices for their harvest in a region that historically receives little rainfall.

“Soybean is trading at Rs 3,800 and cotton at around Rs 7,000 per quintal this year. The prices were around Rs 7,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively just two years back. With increasing labour and pesticide costs, how does the government expect us to earn a living when prices keep falling?” said 50-year-old Arjun Takle from Rohilagad.

With little income from his fields, Takle has now invested some capital in setting up a hardware store that “barely covers” his daily expenses.

Lack of jobs for both his children continues to frustrate Takle, who worries that uncertainty in agriculture will exacerbate challenges for them, even as they prepare for government exams.

Places like Rohilagad in Marathwada are, however, enjoying brighter days compared to last year due to better rainfall in 2024. Water levels across lakes and wells that supply acres of cotton, soybean fields, and sweet lime orchards have improved, residents claim.

“If we remove pricing of produce from our electoral equation, the rest of the things are better this year. However, the struggle for drinking water still continues. We rely on a tanker since the village gets water only once in 15 days,” said Ram Dudhate, another resident.

Back in Nashik, which is also the grape capital of the country, farmers are on the lookout for skilled labourers to harvest the vine orbs. The harvest comes after years of losses running into crores for some farmers in this belt.

“Exports were stopped during the lockdown, then import duties on the fruit were increased in countries like Bangladesh. We saw our vineyards destroyed by unseasonal rainfall last year, and there was an absence of political will to help us through this situation,” said Shashikant Mogul, a grape farmer in Sukena near Nashik.

Adding to the challenges, the region faces a shortage of labour this year. Some claim that the Ladki Bahin (roughly translated to "dear sister") scheme, which provides women Rs 1,500 per month, has discouraged them from working in fields.

“Farm labourers get anywhere between Rs 300 and Rs 500 depending on the skill they offer. We have also seen cases where farmers have requested contractors to bring workers from neighbouring states like Madhya Pradesh,” said Ankush Patil.

Meanwhile, at the APMC in Pimpalgaon, young Borse explained that he could now enjoy Diwali a little longer thanks to the small bump in onion prices.

“Ladki Bahin made sure my mother and sister could buy sarees this Diwali. While food prices are generally high, we will be able to save some money and invest the rest back into the farm,” he said as he began offloading his produce for traders.