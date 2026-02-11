Delays are natural, India must persist with Gaganyaan: Shubhanshu Shukla

India must continue to pursue its ambitious human spaceflight programme with sustained enthusiasm despite inherent complexities and unknowns, Group Captain and Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said on Wednesday.

The Ashoka Chakra awardee asserted that the success of Mission Gaganyaan will place the country among a select group of spacefaring nations.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "I think, as a nation, what we are trying to do with Mission Gaganyaan has only been done by three other countries in the world." India aims to launch Gaganyaan in 2027, according to ISRO. Group Captain Shukla is among the four astronauts selected for the mission.

"These are very complex and challenging missions. We are trying to do something so audacious, whatever time it takes, we need to continue to work towards it with the same enthusiasm that I had on day one, and that will be there on the final day when we finally launch humans into space," he added. The Indian astronaut acknowledged that delays and hurdles were natural in such cutting-edge ventures while maintaining that they should not be seen as setbacks. "I do understand the complexities and challenges that are associated with such an ambitious mission. And yes, definitely there are going to be some unknowns along the way before we finally accomplish it," the Group Captain said.

On IndiaUS cooperation in the space sector, Shukla cited his own Axiom mission as an example of how international collaboration can advance space exploration. "So my Axiom mission itself was a very good example of how collaboration works in the field of spaceflight or space exploration, and I think it serves as a very good beacon for all the other sectors as well," he said, adding that joint efforts open doors for future partnerships and serve as models for countries to work together towards common goals. He noted that comparisons between spacefaring nations are inevitable, but they must account for differing starting points and scales of operation.