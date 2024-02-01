India, Nepal sign MoUs for 3 Projects in education, health, culture sector

India and Nepal on Thursday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for undertaking three High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal, one each in education, health and culture sector at an estimated cost of NRs 122.52 million.

The Embassy of India here and the Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration signed the MoUs for the three projects for undertaking the three HICDPs under the grant assistance of the Government of India, a release from the Embassy here said.

The three projects include the construction of school and hostel buildings for Shree Dang-Bang Secondary School in Airawati Rural Municipality in Pyuthan district; construction of Khamlalung Health Post Building, Aathrai Rural Municipality in Terhathum district and construction and infrastructure development works in Chandan Bharateshwor Mahadev Temple in Chandragiri Municipality in Kathmandu.

These projects, which shall be implemented through local authorities of Airawati Rural Municipality, Aathrai Rural Municipality, and Chandragiri Municipality, respectively, will further enhance cultural linkages between the two countries, the Embassy said.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 550 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 488 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation, and creation of other public utilities across all seven provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level.

The remaining 62 projects are ongoing and at various stages of implementation.

The total cost of all the projects is around NPR 1220 crore (INR 762 crore).

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in uplifting the lives of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sectors including the education, health and culture sectors in Nepal, the release said.