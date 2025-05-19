Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Foreign secretary to brief parliamentary panel today on India-Pak tensions
Live New Update

LIVE news updates: Foreign secretary to brief parliamentary panel today on India-Pak tensions

Latest news updates: Foreign Secretary Misri is expected to update the panel on a range of issues, including the current state of diplomatic engagement. Catch all the latest news updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri
New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri speaks during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 10, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on Monday to provide a detailed briefing on the Operation Sindoor and recent tensions between India and Pakistan.
 
The parliamentary committee is headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and is expected to focus on diplomatic, military, and regional implications following the Indian military's Operation Sindoor.   
Trademark applications for the phrase ‘Operation Sindoor’—India’s coordinated missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure—have been filed in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India, Bar and Bench reported.
 
These applications cover services such as media, broadcasting, and entertainment. In India alone, 14 applications have been filed for the phrase under different classes.

  The incumbent center-right Democratic Alliance won a general election in Portugal on Sunday, but it failed to secure a majority in Parliament and was set to take office as a minority government for the second time in a year amid a surge in support for a hard-right populist party.

Portugal's third general election in three years dashed hopes that the ballot could end the worst spell of political instability for decades in the European Union country of 10.6 million people.

Also, an increasing wave of support for Chega (Enough), a populist party which may yet claim second place with its focus on curbing immigration and cracking down on corruption, added further uncertainty to Portugal's political climate.

With 99.2% of votes counted, the Democratic Alliance captured at least 89 seats in the 230-seat National Assembly, Portugal's Parliament. It had been in power for less than a year when it was ousted in a confidence vote in March.

9:57 AM

PM Modi mourns deaths in Solapur fire incident, announces ex-gratia relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Solapur fire incident where at least eight people died. PM Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation to given to the next of kin of each deceased.

9:54 AM

Sikkim Cricket Ground gets floodlight system

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the newly-installed floodlight system at the Sikkim Cricket Ground at Mining in Rangpo. Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, Justice Biswanath Somadder, was also present at the programme held on Sunday. "This facility has been developed with the support of the Sikkim government, whose continued commitment to infrastructure development and public welfare has made this initiative possible," said the CM.

9:41 AM

Suspected ISI agent arrested in Tanda, UP

A man was arrested for allegedly working as an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force. Shahzad was apprehended on Sunday by the STF Moradabad unit following inputs about his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities for the ISI.

8:55 AM

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri to brief parliamentary panel today on India-Pak tensions

The parliamentary committee is headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and is expected to focus on diplomatic, military, and regional implications following the Indian military's Operation Sindoor.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiDonald TrumpIndia NewsBJPCongressOperation Sindoor

First Published: May 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News