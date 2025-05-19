LIVE news updates: Foreign secretary to brief parliamentary panel today on India-Pak tensions

Latest news updates: Foreign Secretary Misri is expected to update the panel on a range of issues, including the current state of diplomatic engagement. Catch all the latest news updates here
The incumbent center-right Democratic Alliance won a general election in Portugal on Sunday, but it failed to secure a majority in Parliament and was set to take office as a minority government for the second time in a year amid a surge in support for a hard-right populist party.
Portugal's third general election in three years dashed hopes that the ballot could end the worst spell of political instability for decades in the European Union country of 10.6 million people.
Also, an increasing wave of support for Chega (Enough), a populist party which may yet claim second place with its focus on curbing immigration and cracking down on corruption, added further uncertainty to Portugal's political climate.
With 99.2% of votes counted, the Democratic Alliance captured at least 89 seats in the 230-seat National Assembly, Portugal's Parliament. It had been in power for less than a year when it was ousted in a confidence vote in March.
