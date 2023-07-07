Home / India News / India now part of Champions Group of Global Crisis Response Group: MEA

India now part of Champions Group of Global Crisis Response Group: MEA

India has joined the champions group of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) following an invitation from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has joined the champions group of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) following an invitation from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The GCRG was set up by the UN Secretary General (UNSG) in March last year to address urgent and critical global issues such as food and energy security challenges.

The MEA said the decision to join the group reflects India's increasing global leadership and commitment addressing contemporary challenges.

"India has joined the Champions Group of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG), accepting an invitation from United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antnio Guterres to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it said.

The GCRG is overseen by the Champions Group and comprises heads of states and heads of governments of Bangladesh, Barbados, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal.

"The decision to join the group reflects India's increasing global leadership and commitment to addressing contemporary global challenges," the MEA said in a statement.

"India's participation will further boost the efforts of the United Nations in finding result-oriented solutions on developmental issues that impact the world, particularly developing countries," it said.

Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the MEA has been designated as Sherpa to the GCRG process.

The Sherpas will meet later on Friday virtually and a meeting of the Champions is scheduled for July 21, the MEA said.

Also Read

UN protests US spying on Guterres, calls it 'interference' by Washington

UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for data-driven fight against terrorism

PM Modi meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo in Japan

UN Secretary-General sends relief coordinator to Sudan to address crisis

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres codoles death of Musharraf

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Chandrayaan-3: What is it, and how does it improve on its predecessor?

Fake news rules: Can statute have unbound discretionary authority, asks HC

What is recapturing of unused green cards and why will India gain from it

Corruption biggest ideology of Cong, Chhattisgarh has become its ATM: PM

Topics :Narendra ModiMEAunsc

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story