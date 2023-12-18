India on alert as JN.1 Covid variant emerges, active cases surge to 1,828

As Covid-19 cases report a spike this winter, especially in the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and in Odisha in the east, the Union Health Ministry has asked states to maintain constant vigil over the Covid-19 situation in the country.

India has recorded 260 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,828, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Sudhansh Pant, Union Health Secretary, sent letters to states and union territories on Monday underlining control and management strategies for Covid-19. Pant noted that "due to consistent and collaborative actions between the Centre and State Governments, we have been able to sustain the trajectory at sustainable low rates”. However, as the Covid-19 virus continues to circulate and its epidemiological behaviour gets settled with Indian weather conditions and circulation of other usual pathogens, it is important to keep the momentum going to effectively deal with the challenges in public health.

The letter urged states to put up requisite public health measures, and reduce transmission risks. States have been asked to monitor and report district-wise Influenza-like Illness (ILI) & Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities on a regular basis, including in the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal, for detecting the early rising trend of cases. Adequate testing is also advised. States were encouraged to increase the number of RT-PCR tests and send positive samples for genome sequencing to Indian Sars Cov-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) laboratories so as to enable timely detection of new variants, if any, in the country.

The Union Health Ministry is undertaking mock drills at public and private health facilities to assess preparedness in case there is a sudden surge.

After four deaths were reported in Kerala during the weekend, its neighbouring state Karnataka on Monday asked people above the age of 60 years, with comorbidities, and symptoms of cough, phlegm and fever to wear face masks. Increased tests among those with such symptoms and suspected cases, and heightened surveillance in border districts are among the measures that the officials have been instructed to take up, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told the media on Monday. "There is no need for anyone to worry. We had held a meeting day before yesterday and our technical advisory committee headed by Dr K Ravi had met yesterday and there was discussion between our officials and experts regarding the measures to be taken," Rao said.

He added that there should be more surveillance in border districts like Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagara, which share a border with Kerala. Noting that a mock drill has been conducted at all hospitals by district health officials to check their preparedness, the Minister said, checks have been conducted on the number of beds, ventilators, oxygen supply, masks, testing and PPE kits among other things that are required in case of emergency.









> JN.1 is a descendent of BA.2.86 (Pirola variant)

> First identified in Aug 2023

> Carries 30 mutations of the spike protein making it immune evasive

> Reported in US, China, Singapore and India

> So far no indication of increased severity from JN.1 (With inputs from PTI)

