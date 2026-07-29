India overtakes China as world's second-largest seafarer supplier

India has surpassed China to become the world's second-largest supplier of seafarers , according to the BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2026.

The report said India now contributes 311,936 seafarers to the global maritime workforce. With this, India's share of the global seafaring workforce has risen to 12.16 per cent, placing it behind only the Philippines and ahead of China, the Russian Federation and Indonesia.

Indian officers, at 140,718, account for 13.41 per cent of the global officer workforce, while 171,218 Indian ratings make up 11.29 per cent of all ratings serving aboard merchant vessels.

India's share of the global seafaring workforce has more than doubled over the past decade, rising from 5.2 per cent in 2015 to 12.16 per cent in 2026. The country ranked fifth globally in both 2015 and 2021, when its share had increased only marginally to 6 per cent, before jumping to second place this year.