NPCI plans to mask phone numbers on UPI apps to boost user privacy

The NPCI is introducing this change to protect user privacy and strengthen data security.

Additionally, with the DPDP framework placing greater responsibility on organisations to safeguard personal data, NPCI aims to mitigate privacy risks across the ecosystem. Payment apps have reportedly been given until September 4 to implement these changes, according to Moneycontrol.

What changes could users see?

Under NPCI's circular, customer-facing interfaces on banks' and UPI apps will be required to mask sensitive information such as UPI IDs, mobile numbers, and account numbers.

Only the last four digits of a user's mobile number should be visible to the other party, while mobile numbers should not be displayed after payments made through QR codes.