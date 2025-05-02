SC orders relief for Pak-born man with Indian passport ordered to go back

Amid the ongoing deportation of Pakistani nationals living in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack, relief comes for a family of six, whose deportation to Pakistan has been stayed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Ahmed Tariq Butt, an Accenture employee filed a plea on behalf of his family members who reside in Kashmir. Butt, in his plea, claimed that his family has been asked to leave India, alleging that his family overstayed their visa, news agency PTI reported. Butt, however, submitted that he holds an Indian passport and an Aadhaar card.

The apex court directed the authorities not to take any ‘coercive action’ till an order on the verification of their identity documents. A two-bench judge of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh noted that there is ‘human angle’ to the issue.

The court also asked Butt’s family to approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in case they are aggrieved by the document verification order.

This comes as tensions escalate between the two countries, and all Pakistani nationals’ visas were cancelled.

What did the court say?

Butt, an MBA graduate from IIM Kozhikode was asked how he and his family came to India during a hearing earlier today. Born in Pakistan’s Mirpur, he came to India with his father in 1997. Upon reaching Srinagar, he surrendered his Pakistani passport to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Remaining members of Butt’s family entered India in the year 2000, each of whom surrendered their Pakistani passports as well and applied for Indian citizenship.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists at Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley. Following the attack, both the Indian and Pakistani governments announced measures as diplomatic ties were downgraded. Apart from suspending crucial agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty and the Simla agreement, the Centre also ordered Pakistani nationals living in India to leave as their visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) were cancelled.