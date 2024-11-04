India re-elected as President of International Solar Alliance till 2026

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said India has been re-elected as the President of Indian Solar Alliance (ISA) from 2024 to 2026.

Addressing the press conference at 7th General Assembly of the ISA, Joshi informed that France has been reelected as Vice-President of the ISA.

India's election to the President post is a testament to the impactful work the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been doing over the years for the global good in advancing solar energy adoption across the globe and boosting investment in essential solar projects, including mini-grids and healthcare solutions, Joshi opined.

Eight Vice Presidents of the Standing Committee, two from each of the four ISA geographical regions, were also selected by the Assembly.

From the Africa Region, Ghana and Seychelles have been selected as the Vice Presidents, while South Sudan and the Comoros will support the Vice Presidents as Vice-Chairs of Africa.

From the Asia and the Pacific Region, Australia and Sri Lanka have been selected as Vice Presidents, with the United Arab Emirates and Papua New Guinea as the Vice-Chairs, he informed.

Germany and Italy have been selected as Vice Presidents from the Europe and the Others Region, along with Greece and Norway as Vice-Chair. Leading the Regional Committee of the Latin America and the Caribbean region will be Grenada and Suriname, Jamaica and Haiti as Vice-Chairs, he said.

ISA Member Countries have also selected the third Director General of the Alliance. Ashish Khanna is the Director General Designate and will assume office in March 2025, when the tenure of the incumbent Director General, Ajay Mathur, comes to a close, he informed.

ISA initiated Demonstration Projects in 2020 to meet the needs of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Development States (SIDS).

The aim was to exhibit solar technology applications that can be scaled up and build the capacity of member countries to replicate these solar-powered solutions.

Joshi noted that 11 of these projects were dedicated to the people of the respective countries: Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cuba, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Samoa, Senegal, The Gambia, and Tonga.

ISA remains committed to supporting governments in their efforts to scale up solar energy projects and improve the lives of their people, he stated.

An important topic of discussion will be the guidelines for the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme, which provides for 10 per cent to 35 per cent of the total solar project cost to be given as a grant for developing solar projects in LDCs and SIDS identified by the countries themselves, provided 90 per cent of the project cost is locked in, he said.

The ISA Assembly will also consider a proposal for promotion of greater involvement of women in ISA's initiatives, programs, and support activities, wherever feasible, across member countries, he said.