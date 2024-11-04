What makes India's space missions cost less than Hollywood sci-fi movies?

India has set its sights on an ambitious new chapter in space exploration, with the government approving a historic allocation of $2.7 billion to fund a series of pioneering projects. These plans aim to propel India’s space programme to new heights, encompassing the next phase of lunar exploration, an orbiter mission to Venus, the construction of the country’s maiden space station, and the development of a reusable, heavy-lift rocket for satellite launches, reported BBC.

This funding is the largest single allocation India’s space programme has ever received. However, experts assert that this is far from extravagant, given the scale and complexity of these ventures. Instead, it highlights the cost-effectiveness that has become a hallmark of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) approach, drawing global admiration for achieving high-impact results on a modest budget.

International recognition for cost-effectiveness

Isro’s thrifty yet groundbreaking missions have often left the world astonished. Its Mars orbiter Mangalyaan had cost just $74 million, while last year’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission required only $75 million — both significantly inexpensive than Hollywood’s $100m sci-fi thriller Gravity. For comparison, Nasa’s Maven Mars orbiter cost $ 582 million, and Russia’s Luna-25, which crashed two days before Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing, cost $133 million.

India’s economical achievements are rooted in a philosophy dating back to the 1960s, when Vikram Sarabhai, the visionary behind Isro, convinced the government that a space programme could serve the needs of a young, resource-strapped India. His vision laid the groundwork for a programme that would do more with less — a principle that has fuelled Isro’s growth ever since.

A lean approach built on ingenuity

Retired civil servant Sisir Kumar Das, who managed Isro’s finances for over 20 years, traces Isro’s lean ethos back to its inception. “In the 1960s, scientists worked with bicycles and bullock carts to transport rockets,” Das told BBC.

Sarabhai had to convince the government that a space programme was not just a sophisticated luxury that had no place in a poor country like India. He explained that satellites could help India serve its citizens better,” Das said.

India’s space program has long thrived on resourcefulness. Archival photographs from the early years show scientists transporting rockets on cycles. Today, Isro’s budget remains a fraction of that of Nasa with $1.55 billion allocated this year, compared to Nasa’s $25 billion.

Das attributed Isro’s low costs to its reliance on indigenously developed technology, a strategy that emerged after international sanctions following India’s first nuclear test in 1974. This embargo spurred Indian scientists to create home-grown technology, avoiding the high costs of imports. “It was a blessing in disguise. Our scientists developed everything locally, which kept costs low and innovation high,” he said.

Strategic cost-saving measures

In addition to relying on domestic manufacturing, Isro employs other cost-saving measures. Unlike Nasa, which contracts private companies for satellite manufacturing and takes out mission insurance, Isro performs most operations in-house and skips insurance. Furthermore, Isro avoids the costly practice of building engineering models for pre-launch tests, opting instead to fly with a single version, accepting the risks involved as part of the government-backed programme.

“Isro’s budget constraints often force us to innovate,” says Mylswamy Annadurai, who led India’s Moon and Mars missions. “Our teams are small, dedicated, and work extended hours without overtime because of their commitment,” he said.

Annadurai recounts how budget limitations drove them to adopt out-of-the-box solutions. For Chandrayaan-1, additional payload weight was accommodated by reducing thrusters and pressure tanks, a decision that allowed the mission to proceed without exceeding its budget.

The Mangalyaan mission was similarly cost-effective, as it repurposed existing hardware from Chandrayaan-2.

Scaling new heights with resourceful planning

While Isro’s efficiency has delivered cost savings, its small rockets necessitate creative solutions to reach distant destinations. Chandrayaan-3, for example, relied on Earth’s gravity to slingshot towards the Moon, extending travel time but conserving fuel and resources. Russia’s Luna-25, by contrast, used a powerful Soyuz rocket to achieve a quicker lunar journey.

“We used Mother Earth’s gravity to nudge us towards the Moon,” says science writer Pallava Bagla. “It took weeks of meticulous planning, but Isro has mastered this technique.”

India’s future in space exploration

As India prepares to launch its first manned lunar mission by 2040, it will require stronger launch vehicles. To address this, the government has approved work on the Next Generation Launch Vehicle, expected by 2032, which will carry heavier payloads but come with higher costs.

Moreover, with India opening the space sector to private companies, the programme may soon face rising costs. Yet, Isro’s legacy of ingenuity, forged in a culture of limited resources, has become a source of national pride and a model for cost-efficient space exploration worldwide.