India ready to share technical capabilities for empowering people: DEA Secy

G20 Leaders at the New Delhi Summit in September committed to improving access to digital services and digital public infrastructure and leveraging digital transformation opportunities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India stands ready to share its technical capabilities relating to Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and knowledge resources for empowering the people of the Global South, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Friday.

G20 Leaders at the New Delhi Summit in September committed to improving access to digital services and digital public infrastructure and leveraging digital transformation opportunities to boost sustainable and inclusive growth.

Speaking at the second Voice of Global South Summit, Seth said another focus area of the Indian presidency is the role of technology in social transformation and economic empowerment, particularly in financial inclusion.

Relying on India's success story, the G20 policy recommendations for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains through digital public infrastructure endorsed by the leaders can serve as a valuable guide for rapidly advancing financial inclusion, he said.

"The G20 financial inclusion action plan for 2024 to 2026, also prioritises the deepening of engagement with the Global South. India stands ready to share its technical capabilities and knowledge resources for empowering the people of the Global South," he said.

Another notable achievement of the G20 is the groundwork for formulation of a globally coordinated policy and regulatory framework for the crypto assets, he said.

"While we have made significant strides, challenges persist and require stronger collaboration," he said, adding India's approach to development partnership will continue to be consultative, outcome-oriented, demand-driven and respectful of the sovereignty of partner country.

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

