Home / India News / India records 69 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 2,017

India records 69 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 2,017

India has recorded 96 fresh coronavirus cases while the number of active cases has decreased to 2,017, the Union health ministry said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India records 69 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 2,017

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has recorded 96 fresh coronavirus cases while the number of active cases has decreased to 2,017, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 5,31,893, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

With the fresh cases, the country's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,49,93,282, the ministry said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, it added.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,44,59,372 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

Also Read

India reports 131 new Covid-19 infections; active cases decline to 3,408

India logs 240 new Covid-19 cases, active infections rise to 2,335

India logs 283 new Covid-19 infections, active cases climb to 2,525

India logs 324 new Covid infections, active cases in country rise to 2,791

India logs 326 new Covid-19 infections, active cases cross 3,000-mark

Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat before weakening into storm

J-K encounter: 5 foreign terrorists killed in Kupwara, search operation on

Electric cables catch fire on under-construction Metro line-4 in Thane

Heavy rain triggers landslide on NH-6 connecting Mizoram with rest of India

India, China bought 80% of Russia's heavily discounted oil in May: IEA

Topics :CoronavirusIndia

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story