Home / India News / J-K encounter: 5 foreign terrorists killed in Kupwara, search operation on

J-K encounter: 5 foreign terrorists killed in Kupwara, search operation on

Five foreign terrorists have been killed in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday

ANI General News
J-K encounter: 5 foreign terrorists killed in Kupwara, search operation on

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Five foreign terrorists have been killed in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday.

Meanwhile, a search operation is still underway in the area.

"Five foreign terrorists killed in the encounter, search operation underway," said Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

"An encounter has started between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had earlier tweeted.

On June 13, two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Also Read

Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu Kashmir's Karnah, one intruder killed

J&K Police busts narcotics module in Kupwara, 5 cops among 17 arrested

3 terrorists travelling to Kashmir killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir police 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Electric cables catch fire on under-construction Metro line-4 in Thane

Heavy rain triggers landslide on NH-6 connecting Mizoram with rest of India

India, China bought 80% of Russia's heavily discounted oil in May: IEA

US ambassador Eric Garcetti hails strong, growing bilateral ties with India

Cyclone Biparjoy expected to downgrade over Saurashtra, Kutch today

Topics :Jammu and KashmirKupwaraKupwara encounterterrorists

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story