India reports 605 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 4,002

India recorded 605 fresh Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the official data.

The active cases have increased to 4,002, while the country's overall Covid case tally stands at over 45 milion (45,018,792).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The death toll was recorded at 533,396 with four new deaths--two from Kerala and one each in Karnataka and Tripura--reported in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has gone up to 44,481,341, an increase of 648 since Sunday morning.

In Kerala, a 70-year-old male with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and an 81-year-old male with T2DM and HTN, and in Karnataka, a 48-year-old male with CA and TB died, while one person in Tripura succumbed to Covid.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported that 11,838 doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country till January 7.

The data is a compilation of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (National Centre for Disease Control), media bulletins and websites of various States at 8 am on January 4.

As winter sets in, health experts are highlighting a sudden surge in viral infections, influenza, and Covid-19 cases.

Dr Nikhil Modi, a senior pulmonologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, pointed out that the declining temperature leads to increased moisture in the air, low wind speed, and a rise in pollution, contributing to various infections.

"Due to the falling temperature, there is fog, which, along with pollution, forms smog. This atmospheric condition can result in different types of infections, and many people are experiencing difficulty in breathing," Dr Modi said earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, both the central and state governments are keeping a close watch on the new Omicron Subvariant JN.1.

JN.1 is a Variant of Interest (VOI) which is under intense scientific scrutiny.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86.However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.