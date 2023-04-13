Home / India News / India reports more than 10,000 new Covid cases, highest in nearly 8 months

India reports more than 10,000 new Covid cases, highest in nearly 8 months

The number of active cases has increased to 44,998

New Delhi
India reports more than 10,000 new Covid cases, highest in nearly 8 months

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India witnessed a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, while 19 more deaths were recorded including four reconciled by Kerala on Thursday.

According to the latest Union Health Ministry data the number of active cases has increased to 44,998.

With the 19 more fatalities, the death toll due to the virus has increased to 5,31,035.

The new recorded deaths included nine from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat and one each from Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu and four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The 10,158 deaths reported on Wednesday are highest in 230 days. A total 10,256 cases were recorded on August 26 last year.

India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent,according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

Topics :CoronaviruscoronaIndia

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

Also Read

India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670

One in 20 people suffer long-term effects of Covid-19, says study

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848

India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

LIVE: India reports more than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

Shimla civic polls: BJP releases list of 24 candidates, Cong names 9 more

Mamata Banerjee to hold review meeting with all senior officials next week

Delhi Mayor orders zonal officers to list 'non-performing' employees

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story