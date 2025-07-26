Home / India News / India reserves right to retaliate if carbon tax hurts our exports: Goyal

India reserves right to retaliate if carbon tax hurts our exports: Goyal

The UK government in December 2023 decided to implement its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), starting in 2027

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
"I can assure that no unilateral measure which hurts India can go away without a proportionate response from India," Piyush Goyal added.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said India will "react and retaliate" if the UK imposes a carbon tax in the future that harms domestic exports.

The UK government in December 2023 decided to implement its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), starting in 2027.

"As of now, no CBAM, we are a sovereign and a very powerful nation today...So, if anybody hurts our exports interest, we will react and hurt and retaliate or rebalance to make sure that our interest is not hurt," he told reporters when asked about the UK's proposed CBAM.

ALSO READ: FTA with UK 'gold standard' for balanced agreements: Piyush Goyal

"I can assure that no unilateral measure which hurts India can go away without a proportionate response from India," he added.

Sources have said India flagged the issue during negotiations of the trade agreement. The comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) was signed on July 24, with an aim to double bilateral trade by 2030.

The issue is not in the pact, as Britain has not yet notified of the tax.

Goyal added that the EU has also planned to impose CBAM, but it is going to hurt the European Union more.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uttarakhand to give 10% horizontal reservation to Agniveers in govt jobs

FTA with UK 'gold standard' for balanced agreements: Piyush Goyal

Mandatory to conduct audit of safety in schools: Govt tells states, UTs

SIT begins probe into mass burials in Dharmasthala amid new evidence

Suvendu Adhikari claims 1.25 cr illegal voters in Bengal, TMC dares proof

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndiaUKIndia UKFTA

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story