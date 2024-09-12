GOAT box office collection Day 7: Vijay's movie targets 200 cr business

Thaalapathy Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is doing phenomenal business at the box office. The spy thriller completes a week in theatres aiming for Rs 200 crore (net) at the box office. The GOAT is going strong at the box office and expects to boost earnings during the weekends.

The GOAT was released in theatres on September 5, minting Rs 126 crore on its opening day across the world. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 44 crore net in India on its opening day, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 170 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The gross collection of GOAT in India currently stands at Rs 210 crore, making it the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year so far. Despite humongous numbers, the movie didn't impress much to the non-Tamil speakers, particularly Hindi and Telugu.

GOAT is going strong at the box office and might surprise the worldwide collection of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, which has earned Rs 344 crore. Currently, Vijay's movie will soon place itself in the position of the sixth highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time. However, it might be difficult to beat Kamal Haasan’s Vikram which has minted Rs 414 crore globally.

The movie had a strong box-office collection on its opening weekend and the makers are expecting stable business at the box office. It is interesting to watch whether the movie will beat the success of Leo in the coming days or not and solidify its position among the top-grossing Tamil movies.

GOAT box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the movie witnessed a decline in its collection on Wednesday as it earned Rs 8 crore net in India. The collection after seven days currently stands at Rs 170.75 crore net in India.

The movie had a solid start at the box office with its opening collection of Rs 44 crore, which is the single highest day collection for the movie as well. The collection dropped on the second day (Friday) when it minted around Rs 25.5 crore. On the third day (Sunday), the movie collected 33.5 crore.

GOAT has witnessed a significant drop in its daily collection, minting 14.75 crore on the first Monday, and 11 crore on Tuesday. On the seventh day, the number further drops to 8 crore. However, it is expected that the second weekend will bring the movie back on track.

About GOAT

The GOAT revolves around a spy agent who works for the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS). After years of service, one day he decides to live an ordinary life. However, Destiny has some other plans for him and hands him a difficult mission colliding with the past. Thalapathy Vijay played dual roles in the movie.

The other cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila and Meenakshi Chaudhary feature in crucial roles

GOAT OTT release

According to reports, Netflix has bought the rights for Vijay's GOAT and the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on October 3, 2024.

GOAT movie budget

The movie was made with a budget of Rs 380 crore (approx.)