India's economic activity signals resilience even as exports dim outlook

India's economic activity stayed resilient in March though the weakening pace of exports and an increase in unemployment dimmed the outlook for the country that's surpassing China as the most populous

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 8:41 AM IST
By Anup Roy
India’s economic activity stayed resilient in March though the weakening pace of exports and an increase in unemployment dimmed the outlook for the country that’s surpassing China as the most populous nation.  
 
While the needle on a dial measuring the so-called Animal Spirits was unchanged at 5 for a third straight month, a jump in collections from taxes levied on consumption showed Asia’s third largest economy was ticking along. That’s the reading from the overall activity tracker comprising of eight high-frequency indicators compiled by Bloomberg. 

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

