India's first Constitution Museum inaugurated at OP Jindal University

India's first Constitution Museum was inaugurated at the O P Jindal Global University here on Saturday by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Addressing a gathering at the varsity, Speaker Birla said this marks a historic milestone and credited the university's Chancellor Naveen Jindal, who is also a BJP MP, for doing such work. This museum will acquaint present and coming generations with our constitution, how it was framed and what discussions and debates took place then.

He said India's Constitution is acting as a guide to the world.

Notably, the museum is designed to provide a deep and engaging exploration of the Constitution's essential elements and key provisions for the citizens to know demonstrating how its values and ideals have shaped the nation.

The visitor can immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of pre-independence India, through 360-degree visual spectacle. Through cutting-edge technology and multimedia storytelling, the exhibit unfolds the chronological tapestry of events leading to the drafting of the Indian Constitution.

Naveen Jindal said the Constitution Museum is a reminder of the vision of our founding fathers. It is the longest written constitution in the world, which came into being because of the painstaking efforts and toil of the constituent assembly, he said.

Jindal was speaking while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of India's first Constitution Museum and on the occasion of the national convention on the Constitution organised by O P Jindal Global University.

Jindal, who is also a noted industrialist, said the university has undertaken a colossal initiative to celebrate the constitution of the world's largest democracy and to promote the idea of Indian constitutionalism by opening the first constitution museum dedicated to commemorating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26 this year and by organising the national convention on the Constitution of India.

In his address, Meghwal, said, "Equality, liberty and fraternity are the cornerstones of our Constitution. We place equality before liberty as it is more important... We will only remain independent, said Dr B R Ambedkar, only when we have equality." Meghwal said the Constitution Museum is a true memorial to the significant contribution of Ambedkar, the main framer of the Indian Constitution "and I sincerely hope that it is visited by the parliamentarians and legislators to get a modern and digital insight into the making of the Constitution".

The Law Minister said Ambedkar piloted all things while the constitution was being framed. However, the Article was not piloted by Ambedkar, he said.

Such an Article which Ambedkar also did not like was scrapped by the Narendra Modi government, said the Minister.

Meanwhile, Speaker Birla, who was chief guest at the event, said in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the celebration of Constitution Day, highlighting the visionary ideas that shaped our Constitution.

He urged us to remember and honour the contributions of those who worked tirelessly to frame this foundational document, said Birla.

"Our Constitution stands as a beacon guiding India and the world. Our Constitution enshrines the principles of equality for all. More than a legal framework, our constitution is a transformative document that has brought profound social, economic, and political change," Birla said.

"It is not merely a set of laws but a guiding philosophy, that continues to lead us towards a more just and inclusive society. Our democracy has united diverse cultures, languages, and traditions, exemplifying the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'the world is one family' throughout its 75-year journey. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we continue to advance this legacy," he said.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Naveen Jindal said the subject of discussion during the inaugural session of the convention-- "Democracy and constitutionalism in India is of immense topical interest".

"Constitutionalism per se, I must say, has been engaging the attention of the lawmakers and others involved in working out the legal and philosophical foundation of the state since ages," Jindal said.

Jindal said, "Constitutionalism is a philosophy that restricts government power and ensures the protection of individual rights. It is a political theory that emphasises the limitation of governmental power, regardless of its source of proper procedures." "It asserts that there are certain actions a government just cannot undertake, even if they are supported by public opinion or proper procedures," he said.

About the Constitution, he said it was crafted with immense foresight with an aim of balancing individual rights and the state powers the resolve to secure to all its citizens, justice, liberty, equality and promote fraternity, to assure the dignity of the individual enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution.

The Constitution Museum at O P Jindal Global University is a reminder to celebrate the constitution of the world's largest democracy, and to promote the idea of Indian constitutionalism as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26 this year, he said.

"I am confident that the constitution museum at this university will take this great legacy forward by preserving and promoting the values enshrined in our constitution," Jindal said.

Professor C Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of the University said, "As part of the celebrations, we are also hosting the National Convention on the Constitution of India from November 23 to November 25. This convention will have distinguished speakers representing the law and public life.