Home / India News / India's gift to humanity, Yoga is the way to well-being: President Murmu

India's gift to humanity, Yoga is the way to well-being: President Murmu

Yoga is a way to physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Let us resolve to adopt yoga as an integral part of our day-to-day living, said the President

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
President Droupadi Murmu at an event in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:10 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said yoga is India's unique gift to humanity, and it has become far more important because of rising lifestyle-related problems.

She, along with other officials of the President's Secretariat, also performed yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"Greetings to the entire global community, especially the fellow citizens of India on International Yoga Day! Yoga is India's unique gift to humanity. In view of rising lifestyle related problems, Yoga has become far more important today.

"Yoga is a way to physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Let us resolve to adopt yoga as an integral part of our day-to-day living," the president said in a post on X and shared pictures of her doing yoga.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

