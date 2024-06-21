Gujarat to set up 51 Yoga Studios' to promote ancient practice: CM Patel

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday said his government will establish 51 Yoga Studios' across the state to promote the ancient practice which benefited people immensely during COVID.

The CM was at Nadabet in Banaskantha district near the India-Pakistan border to take part in the state-level event to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga.

Several state ministers and Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary attended the event at Nadabet. This is the first time Yoga Day is being celebrated at Nadabet, said an official release.

In his address to yoga participants at Nadabet, the CM said yoga a system of exercises for the body and for controlling breathing has reached every corner of the world due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event at Nadabet has been jointly organized by the State Yog Board and the Border Security Force (BSF)



He said efforts are being made to popularise yoga through the State Yog Board.

This year, we are planning to establish 51 state-run Yoga Studios to provide a one-stop health solution to the people. Gujarat government is committed to taking yoga to every corner of the state, he said.

Patel said yoga is the best solution for today's stressful life and has become a public movement under PM Modi's leadership.

After the coronavirus pandemic, people's approach towards India's ancient heritage has changed drastically. Yoga has now been widely accepted as a weapon to fight coronavirus. During lockdown, when people remained indoors, they stayed healthy by performing yogic asanas. Yoga helped people boost their immunity and strengthen their lungs, said the CM.

On the occasion, Patel informed the participants that nearly 1.25 crore people are taking part in Yoga Day events organised across the state on Friday.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed yoga at an event held at a public garden on Sindhu Bhavan Road in Ahmedabad with other participants, said an official release, adding that Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil took part in a yoga programme in Surat.

Other ministers, MLAs, MPs, and BJP office-bearers also took part in yoga events across the state, said officials.

The United Nations General Assembly, heeding a call by Prime Minister Modi, declared in December 2014 to observe June 21 every year as the International Day of Yoga.