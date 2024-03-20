India's income inequality at 100-year high; worse than colonial era: Study

Two decades ago, the top 1 per cent accounted for 25.4 per cent of the wealth and the bottom 50 per cent held 6.9 per cent.

Globally, the top 1 per cent held a significant share of their national wealth. The 2022-23 data shows that among key peers it was highest in South Africa (54.9 per cent) followed by Brazil (48.7 per cent). Other major countries with lower numbers include the US (34.9 per cent), China (32.6 per cent), France (24 per cent) and the UK (21.1 per cent).

The top 1 per cent of Indians holds the maximum national income share at 22.6 per cent compared to key peers. The top 1 per cent in the United States has 20.9 per cent of the total income. It is 19.7 per cent for the top 1 per cent in Brazil, 19.3 per cent in South Africa, 15.7 per cent in China, 12.7 per cent in France and 10.2 per cent in the UK.