SC to hear BRS' K Kavitha's plea challenging her arrest on March 22

Kavitha, who was arrested by an ED team on March 15, is in ED's custodial interrogation for seven days till March 23. She was arrested after a search operation conducted

Meanwhile, BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday withdrew from the Supreme Court her petition challenging summons by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) | Photo: ANI twitter
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 1:25 PM IST
The Supreme Court, on March 22, will hear BRS leader K Kavitha's plea challenging her arrest in money laundering case relating to Delhi excise policy irregularities matter.

The matter will be heard by a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna with MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi.

K Kavitha, through her advocate P Mohith Rao, has moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging her arrest by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case relating to Delhi excise policy irregularities matter.

Kavitha, who was arrested by an ED team on March 15, is in ED's custodial interrogation for seven days till March 23. She was arrested after a search operation conducted at Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad on the same day.

K Kavitha in her petition has also challenged her remand as well and said remand order doesn't adhered to Article 141 which states that the law declared by the Supreme Court shall be binding on all courts within the territory of India. K Kavitha in her plea also challenged section 19 (1) of PMLA act.

Meanwhile, BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday withdrew from the Supreme Court her petition challenging summons by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate claimed on Monday that BRS MLC K Kavitha allegedly conspired with the top leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to get favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation, and she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders in exchange for these favours

ED's claims came three days after it arrested Kavitha, MLC of Telangana Legislative Council, in the alleged case of Delhi Liquor Policy Scam.

Kavitha was arrested after a search operation conducted at Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad on the same day. During the search proceedings, the ED officials said they were obstructed by the relatives and associates of Kavitha.

"ED investigation revealed that K Kavitha along with others allegedly conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for getting favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation," ED claimed in a statement.

"In exchange for these favours, she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the leaders of AAP. By the acts of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, a continuous stream of illegal funds in the form of kickback, from the wholesalers was generated for the AAP," it added.

To date, the ED has conducted searches on 245 locations across the country including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and other places.

A total of 15 persons including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Vijay Nair from AAP have been arrested in the case so far.

ED has filed one prosecution complaint and five supplementary complaints in the case so far.

"Further, out of proceeds of crime generated, assets worth Rs 128.79 crore have been traced so far and have been attached vide Provisional Attachment Orders dated January 24, 2023 and July 3, 2023. Both the attachment orders have been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority, New Delhi," claimed the ED.

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

