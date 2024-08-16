India's Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm across New York City

The hues of the Indian tricolour, India's rich cultural heritage and strong bilateral relations with the US resonated across the city as the country's 78th Independence Day was celebrated here with patriotic fervour. A slew of events commemorating India's Independence Day were held across the city on Thursday highlighting the strong people-to-people ties between India and the US as well as India's rich heritage. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at the Consulate General of India in New York, Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Times Square and lower Manhattan in the presence of members of the Indian diaspora and city officials. Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, who was in the city before travelling on to Latin America, addressed members of the diaspora at the flag hoisting ceremony in the Consulate and Times Square.

Leading diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) held a special Independence Day celebration at the iconic New York City destination Times Square, which was seeped in the hues of the Indian tricolor, as patriotic songs reverberated through the air and the country's rich cultural heritage was on full display. Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan hoisted the tricolour at the Consulate as well as at Times Square.

Margherita told members of the diaspora that "as I address you for the first time on American soil, I am struck by the profound connection between our two great nations".

Echoing the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Margherita said that India and the US, two of the world's largest democracies and economies, share a bond that goes beyond mere diplomatic ties.

More From This Section

"The relationship is rooted in shared values, common aspirations and a commitment to freedom, democracy and human equality," he said.

Describing the Indian community as "ambassadors" of the country's culture, values and ethos, he said the diaspora in the US "stands as a living bridge between the two nations".

"As we look to the future, the India-US partnership holds immense promise. The potential of our partnership is limited only by our imagination and our will to achieve," Margherita said.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN and Charg d'Affaires Ambassador R Ravindra raised the national flag at India's Permanent Mission to the UN at an event attended by members of the diaspora, Indians working at UN and the Mission family.

At a flag-raising ceremony held in lower Manhattan, New York City Mayor Eric Adams described New York City as the "New Delhi of America".

He recalled his trip to India when he had paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, saying that "we have a responsibility and obligation to continue those footsteps. We have to fulfill what he thought we should do as we lift up humanity. And it's so important, but also diversity".

Adams said the number of Indian and Indian-origin professional business owners, health professionals in the medical field, educators, teachers in the city shows "the clear presence of the Indian community. You do us proud here in this city and in our entire country".

"And we cannot overlook what you all should feel a wealth of support for, that we are on a historic moment of potentially electing the first woman president of Indian descent. This is a major, major accomplishment. It shows you that in America, everything is possible. Let's continue to lift each other up. 78 years of independence. Let's continue to be dependent on each other as we move forward," Adams said, referring to Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, the first woman of Black and Indian heritage to be US Vice President and the presidential nominee of a major political party.

On the occasion, Pradhan underlined the rise of Indian-American partnership.

"If President Biden says that this is the most consequential partnership of the 21st century, we in India echo that. We strongly endorse that and we strongly believe in that. We believe that it has reached a point of inflection" where now the Indians and the United States are working on all sectors of human endeavour, he said.

Pradhan said that the Independence Day commemoration also celebrates the rise of India, the growth story of the last 78 years.

"It's also a story of Indian people coming here, working hard, contributing to the nation-building of the United States in a tremendous way, and this is something we remember in India, we celebrate in India," Pradhan said.

Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan told members of the diaspora at the event that for the first time in New York City's history, schools will be closed on Diwali, an historic decision made possible after years of efforts and advocacy from the community.

"Diwali is going to teach love, unity and harmony among the students, who will be the future leaders," Chauhan said.

He added that the decision to close schools on November 1 for Diwali this year "reflects a deep respect for the rich culture that makes our community strong, our diversity with language, religion and traditions stands as a beacon of unity".

Chauhan added that this vibrant culture contributes to the "unique character" of New York City. He also called on members of the community to reach out to the mayor's office if they have any issues. "We are always here to support our community and we are here to hear you," he said.

FIA President Dr Avinash Gupta said that on India's Independence Day, "we celebrate democracy, unity in diversity and inclusiveness". He invited members of the diaspora to attend the India Day Parade in Manhattan on August 18.

Sibu Nair, Representative of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, presented a citation to Pradhan proclaiming August 15 as India Independence Day in the state of New York.