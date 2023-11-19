Home / India News / India's international stature has grown after Modi became PM: Rajnath Singh

India's international stature has grown after Modi became PM: Rajnath Singh

The defence minister said that "Bharat is no longer weak and the world listens carefully to what it says"

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India's international stature has grown after Narendra Modi became prime minister and attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan over recruitment exam paper leaks and law-and-order situation.

Anyone who can't give security to mothers and sisters has no right to rule, he said while referring to the Ashok Gehlot government at an election rally in Shahpura.

Singh said elections are fought not only to form government but also to build the society and country. "Government should not be run based on caste, creed and religion but should be run based on humanity," he said.

The defence minister said that "Bharat is no longer weak and the world listens carefully to what it says".

"India's international stature has grown after Narendra Modi became prime minister," Singh added.

Topics :Narendra ModiRajnath Singh

