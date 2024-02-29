India's leopard population holds steady amid threats of habitat loss

The National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India has stated in its latest report that the country's leopard population remains stable, with an estimated 13,874 individuals across the country. This is a positive sign for the country's tiger population, which faces increasing threats due to habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and poaching.

Conducted as part of the quadrennial "Monitoring of Tiger, Co-predators, prey and their habitat" exercise, the fifth cycle leopard population estimation focused on forested habitats within 18 tiger states, covering four major tiger conservation landscapes. The sampled areas represent 70 per cent of leopard habitat, with the Himalayas and semi-arid regions not included in the survey.

The report highlights that India's leopard population has remained stable in comparison to the previous estimation conducted in 2018. This is imperative as leopards have been classified as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).





READ: Measures taken to curb human fatality in Chhattisgarh tiger reserve Regionally, Central India showed a stable or slightly growing leopard population of 8,820 in 2022 (up from 8,071 recorded in 2018). However, Shivalik hills and Gangetic plains did experience an annual decline of 3.4 per cent. The largest growth rate was observed in Central India and the Eastern Ghats at 1.5 per cent.

Within Central India, Madhya Pradesh hosts the largest population of leopards in the country at 3,907, followed by Maharashtra (1,985), Karnataka (1,879), and Tamil Nadu (1,070).

Tiger reserves such as Nagarajunasagar Srisailam, Panna, and Satpura were identified as sites with the highest leopard population. This highlighted the critical role of protected areas in conserving leopard populations while also emphasising the need to address conservation gaps outside these areas.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav praised the broader species protection efforts. Yadav said, "Project Tiger's conservation legacy expands beyond tigers, evident in the leopard status report, showcasing broader species protection efforts. The report emphasises conservation commitment beyond protected areas, lauding the Forest Department's dedicated efforts. Project Tiger's inclusive approach underscores ecosystem interconnectedness and diverse species conservation."

However, there are rising incidents of human-leopard conflicts that pose challenges. To combat this, collaborative efforts involving government agencies, conservation organisations, and local communities are needed.

