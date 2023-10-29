Home / India News / India's partnerships with nations continue to grow under PM Modi: Puri

India's partnerships with nations continue to grow under PM Modi: Puri

ANI
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said that India's partnerships with nations around the world continue to grow further under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He made the statement as he arrived in Mozambique.

Upon his arrival in Mozambique, Hardeep Singh Puri was welcomed by a traditional dance troupe. In a statement posted on X on Saturday, Hardeep Singh Puri stated, "Received a warm & traditional welcome upon arrival in Maputo today. India's partnerships with countries around the world continue to further grow & strengthen under the leadership of PM @narendramodi."

Notably, India and Mozambique enjoy warm and substantive ties with Mozambique. Trading links between Mozambique and the western states of India go back several Centuries and pre-date the colonial era, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

These ancient people-to-people links have been further built upon in modern times, to forge a strong bilateral relationship based on regular political contacts, ever-deepening economic engagement, and a well-integrated Indian community in Mozambique.

Earlier in August, PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation across various sectors with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi.

"Met President Filipe Nyusi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. We discussed ways to diversify India-Mozambique cooperation across various sectors for the benefit of the people of our nations," PM Modi wrote on X.

The two leaders held discussions on ways to further the bilateral ties, including in the areas of parliamentary contacts, defence, counter-terrorism, energy, mining, health, trade and investment, capacity building, maritime cooperation and people-to-people relations, according to the statement released by Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi appreciated Nyusi's participation in the Voice of the Global South Summit. Nyusi congratulated PM Modi on the success of the Chandrayaan mission and appreciated India's initiative for G20 permanent membership of the African Union, according to PMO release.

