India's Rajya Sabha members older than upper houses in peer economies

Despite an ageing population, about 10 per cent of the Japanese upper house was under 45 years of age, ahead of India. Around a third of Japan’s population is over 65 years of age, compared to 7 per cent in India.

India’s upper house of parliament has a smaller share of young people than in many peer economies. Globally, about 13 per cent of the occupants of the upper House were below 45 years of age. The share of the young in India’s upper house stood at 7.5 per cent. Peers like Brazil, Russia and South Africa had higher representation of younger people (chart 1).