India's SC verdict on Art 370 would further complicate Kashmir issue: Imran

The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the Centre government's decision of August 2019 to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir

Khan, who has been incarcerated in the Adiala jail of Rawalpindi, in a message said that the Indian top court's ruling was a sheer violation of the UNSC resolutions, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said in a post on X | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Islamabad

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has said that India's Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 would "further complicate" the Kashmir issue.

The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the Centre government's decision of August 2019 to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan, who has been incarcerated in the Adiala jail of Rawalpindi, in a message said that the Indian top court's ruling was a sheer violation of the UNSC resolutions, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said in a post on X.

Khan made it clear that the controversial and unlawful decision of the Indian top court would further complicate the Kashmir issue instead of helping to solve the decades-long conflict, it added.

He vowed that his party would continue to provide full diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiri people.

Topics :Article 370Imran KhanSupreme CourtKashmir issueKashmir

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

