India's tiger population in 2022 was 3,167 says latest data released by PM

The tiger popular in India was 3,167 in 2022, revealed the latest tiger census data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.

Mysuru (KTK)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
According to the data, the tiger population stood at 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022.

At the inaugural session of commemoration of 50 years of 'Project Tiger', the Prime Minister also launched the 'International Big Cat Alliance', which will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world, including tiger and lion.

He also released a booklet Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision', presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.

Topics :Narendra ModiProject TigerTiger poaching

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

