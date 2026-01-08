OPPO Reno 15 series launching on January 8: Where to watch, expected specs

OPPO is set to launch the Reno 15 series in India on January 8. The lineup will include three models: the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini. According to the company, the series will debut a new HoloFusion technology that creates a three-dimensional effect on the phone’s single-piece glass back. The Reno 15 lineup will also feature OPPO’s Armour Body design and come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The company has also previewed OPPO Pad 5 and OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus. These devices are expected to launch alongside the Reno 15 lineup.

OPPO Reno 15 launch event: Where and how to watch

Date: January 8

Time: 12 PM IST

Where: Event will be livestreamed on OPPO India’s YouTube channel

Alternatively, readers can also watch the livestream embedded at the end of this article.

OPPO Reno 15 series: What we know so far

The Reno 15 will come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display offering a 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It will support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and could reach up to 1,200 nits of brightness in suitable conditions. The phone will be available in Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue colour options.

The OPPO Reno 15 will feature a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera with up to 3.5x zoom. It will also have a 50MP front camera and include AI-based camera features such as AI Portrait Glow, AI Motion Photo Eraser and AI Motion. OPPO said the Reno 15 will get Video Editing 2.0, offering on-device tools like trimming, speed control, transitions and beat-based edits. It will also support high frame-rate HDR videos and motion photos.

The Reno 15 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.15mm bezels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It will offer up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone will be available in Liquid Gold and Cocoa Brown colour options and is said to measure 7.65mm in thickness while weighing around 205g.

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro will feature a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto with 3.5x zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, with OIS on the main and telephoto cameras. It will support 4K HDR video at up to 60fps across all cameras.

The phone will also include features such as Dual-View Video, which allows users to record using the front and rear cameras at the same time with split-screen options. It will also offer a Multi-Output Capture feature, which lets users take photos or motion shots while recording a video without stopping the recording.

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini will sport a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The smartphone will feature 1.6mm bezels, offering a 93.35 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The display will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and AGC DT-STAR D+ for protection. The Reno 15 Pro Mini is said to weigh around 187g and measure 7.99mm in thickness. The Reno 15 Pro Mini will come in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White finishes with a three-dimensional ribbon pattern at the back.

The Reno 15 Pro Mini will feature a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom. It will support 4K HDR video at up to 60fps across all cameras and include features like Dual-View Video and Multi-Output Capture.

OPPO also stated that the smartphones will feature a platinum-coated USB port, which is corrosion-resistant. The company announced that the OPPO Reno 15 series will feature AI Editor 3.0, which includes features such as AI Portrait Glow and AI Motion Photo Slow-Mo. It will also include a Pop-Out feature that will let users combine photos or motion shots to make subjects appear outside the frame.

OPPO Reno 15: Expected specifications

Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Rear Camera: 50MPmain + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto with OIS

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 6500mAh

Charging: Up to 80W

OS: ColorOS 16 (Android)

Weight: Around 197 g

Protection: IP66/68/69

Thickness: 7.77mm (Twilight Blue and Glacier White) and 7.89mm (Aurora Blue)

OPPO Reno 15 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,600 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Rear camera: 200MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto with OIS

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,500mAh

Charging: 80W wired fast charging

OS: ColorOS 16 based on Android

Thickness: 7.65mm

Weight: Around 205g

Protection: IP66/68/69

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini: Expected specifications

Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Thickness: 7.99mm

Battery: 6,200 mAh

Charging: 80W wired charging

Rear Camera: 200MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Front Camera: 50MP

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, AGC DT-STAR D+

Weight: 187 gm

Durability: IP66/68/69

OPPO Reno 15 series launch: Livestream