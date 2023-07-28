Home / India News / India seeks EU nod for export of farmed shrimps by newly listed firms

India seeks EU nod for export of farmed shrimps by newly listed firms

He also requested for re-listing of de-listed fishery establishments, and granting permission to the newly listed fishery companies for export of aquaculture shrimps from India to the EU

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India has demanded the European Union to provide permission to newly-listed fishery companies for the export of farmed shrimps and reduce the sampling frequency at the EU border inspection post from the current level of 50 per cent.

These issues were flagged by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala in a meeting with the EU delegation led by Virginijus Sinkevicius, European Commissioner for Environment, Ocean and Fisheries here on Thursday.

"Various bilateral issues on fisheries and aquaculture were discussed" in the meeting, an official statement said.

In the meeting, Rupala requested the EU to reduce sampling frequency for inspection of Indian farmed shrimps at border inspection post of the EU from the current level of 50 per cent to the previous level of 10 per cent.

He also requested for re-listing of de-listed fishery establishments, and granting permission to the newly listed fishery companies for export of aquaculture shrimps from India to the EU.

On the request of the EU, the statement said both sides agreed to engage bilaterally on important issues such as Port State Measure Agreement, Fisheries Subsidies issues in WTO, Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), Ocean and Fisheries Dialogue', illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and market access related issues within the framework of a Joint Working Group proposed to be constituted on fisheries.

Further, the EU side was also requested to join any pillar of Indo - Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) as a follow-up to the invitation made to EU and its member states during the India-EU Leaders' Summit in May 2021.

Also Read

India, France agree to intensify maritime cooperation in Indo-Pacific

Experts deliberate on scope of genetically modified crops in aquaculture

Aquaculture stocks soar after govt slashes customs duty on shrimp feed

Tokyo's heat smashes 150-year trend as extreme weather bakes globe

Shrimp exports to witness 5% revenue growth in FY24: Crisil Ratings

Biological Diversity Bill: What is it, and what are the changes made to it?

PM Modi tells investors India wants to be 'trusted partner' for chipmaking

NHA to boost digital health adoption with 100 microsite projects in India

Maharashtra CM Shinde announces permanent homes for Irshalwadi survivors

BYD tells India partner it wants to drop $1 bn EV investment plan: Reports

Topics :IndiaShrimp exportsEuropean UnionAquaculture

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story