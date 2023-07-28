NHA to boost digital health adoption with 100 microsite projects in India

To promote digital health and improve healthcare accessibility for all citizens, the National Health Authority (NHA) has introduced the 100 Microsites Project as part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The project envisions creating microsites, which are clusters of small and medium-sized clinics, nursing homes, hospitals (preferably with less than 10 beds), labs, pharmacies, and other healthcare facilities that are fully enabled with ABDM capabilities to offer digital health services to patients.

The main objective of the microsites is to establish self-contained ecosystems within specific geographic areas where complete ABDM adoption is achieved and the patient's entire medical journey is digitised.

These Microsites will be established nationwide in various states and union territories, primarily implemented by state mission directors of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, with overall guidance and financial support provided by the NHA. To set up and run these microsites, the State/UT may collaborate with a development partner and interfacing agency.

Within each microsite, all healthcare professionals, particularly from the private sector, serving across different systems of medicine, will be registered on ABDM modules such as the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR). Furthermore, ABDM-enabled applications will be installed in these facilities to enhance digital health services. Patients visiting these centers will also become a part of ABDM, with their health records linked to their Ayushman Bharat Health ID (ABHA).

Operational guidelines for the nationwide activation of microsites were released by NHA on May 31st, 2023. More details about the project can be accessed at https://abdm.gov.in/microsites

Pilot projects in Mumbai and Gujarat have already begun.

