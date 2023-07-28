Home / India News / NHA to boost digital health adoption with 100 microsite projects in India

NHA to boost digital health adoption with 100 microsite projects in India

The project aims to establish clusters of small and medium-sized healthcare facilities to enhance healthcare accessibility through digital health services

BS Web Team New Delhi
100 Microsite Project, Pilot Project in Mumbai (Photo: NHA)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

To promote digital health and improve healthcare accessibility for all citizens, the National Health Authority (NHA) has introduced the 100 Microsites Project as part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The project envisions creating microsites, which are clusters of small and medium-sized clinics, nursing homes, hospitals (preferably with less than 10 beds), labs, pharmacies, and other healthcare facilities that are fully enabled with ABDM capabilities to offer digital health services to patients.

The main objective of the microsites is to establish self-contained ecosystems within specific geographic areas where complete ABDM adoption is achieved and the patient's entire medical journey is digitised.

These Microsites will be established nationwide in various states and union territories, primarily implemented by state mission directors of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, with overall guidance and financial support provided by the NHA. To set up and run these microsites, the State/UT may collaborate with a development partner and interfacing agency.

Within each microsite, all healthcare professionals, particularly from the private sector, serving across different systems of medicine, will be registered on ABDM modules such as the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR). Furthermore, ABDM-enabled applications will be installed in these facilities to enhance digital health services. Patients visiting these centers will also become a part of ABDM, with their health records linked to their Ayushman Bharat Health ID (ABHA).

Operational guidelines for the nationwide activation of microsites were released by NHA on May 31st, 2023. More details about the project can be accessed at https://abdm.gov.in/microsites.

Pilot projects in Mumbai and Gujarat have already begun.
 

Also Read

Corporate India's health insurance safety net doesn't cover everyone

Google reportedly cancels 'Project Iris' augmented reality smart glasses

We can raise money in our new venture firms in future, says Lupin MD

Project-75I: What is it, and how has India's submarine ambitions evolved?

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

BYD tells India partner it wants to drop $1 bn EV investment plan: Reports

Kerala sanitation workers pool money to buy lottery ticket, win Rs 10 cr

SC grants bail to Gonsalves, Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance to be taken up in LS next week

Maha to bring law to curb sale of bogus seeds, fertilisers: State minister

Topics :health techNational Health ServiceBS Web ReportsNational Health AgencyAyushman Bharat

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story