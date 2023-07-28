Home / India News / Maharashtra CM Shinde announces permanent homes for Irshalwadi survivors

Press Trust of India Mumbai
At least 27 people have died and 57 are missing in the landslide that struck the hilly hamlet of Irshalwadi in Raigad district on July 19 | (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday that a plot has been identified for the rehabilitation of the survivors of the Irshalwadi landslide and state planning agency CIDCO will construct permanent homes for them.

He also announced higher financial aid for people affected by heavy rains and floods.

At least 27 people have died and 57 are missing in the landslide that struck the hilly hamlet of Irshalwadi in Raigad district on July 19.

Speaking in the assembly, Shinde said the survivors of the tragedy have been put up in containers and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will build homes for them.

In a veiled dig at his former party chief and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, the CM said, Some people went to meet the (Irshalwadi) survivors in a vanity van and some like me walked in the mud. We are the people who work in the field and not work from home.

Shinde said his government works for people's welfare and does not harbour ego while seeking funds from the Centre for the development of the state.

He said the state will provide Rs 10,000, up from Rs 5,000, to each family affected by heavy rains and floods. Those having small shops will be given Rs 50,000, while tapris (roadside shops) will be given Rs 10,000, he said.

The financial assistance will be given to those affected by natural calamities from June to October 2023, he said.

Shinde said the honorarium of agriculture workers has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 16,000.

He said 14.5 lakh farmers who repay their dues on time have been given Rs 50,000 each and another 50,000 farmers will be given the amount.

The Maharashtra government is providing crop insurance to farmers at Re 1, the CM said.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

