Home / India News / India sends relief material including medicines to cholera-affected Zambia

India sends relief material including medicines to cholera-affected Zambia

"India sends Humanitarian Assistance to Zambia in wake of the cholera outbreak," Jaishankar posted on X along with a photograph of relief material consignments

Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India on Saturday sent the second humanitarian aid to Zambia amid the ongoing cholera outbreak in the country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the aid, weighing approximately 3.5 tonnes, comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and other things.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"India sends Humanitarian Assistance to Zambia in wake of the cholera outbreak. The aid weighing approx 3.5 tons comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets and ORS sachets. Was handed over today by our High Commissioner to the Government of Zambia," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

India sent the first consignment of humanitarian aid on February 6 via a commercial cargo aircraft to Zambia following the cholera outbreak in the country, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The aid weighing approximately 3.5 tonnes comprised water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and hydration in the form of ORS sachets, the MEA said.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has said it will provide Euro one million in support to Zambia in response to the ongoing cholera epidemic, which is putting around 3.5 million people at risk.

The emergency funding will support humanitarian partners UNICEF and the WHO in their efforts to address immediate and critical needs related to health, water, hygiene, and sanitation, as per the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

As of January 31, 2024, the cumulative number of cholera cases in the country stood at 16,526 with 613 deaths. There is a high fatality rate of close to 4 per cent, with most of the cases and deaths reported in Lusaka Province.

As the rainy season in the country is expected to continue until May, further floods due to heavy rains in Lusaka's urban and peri-urban areas could re-ignite the spread of cholera cases.

Cholera, a bacterial disease, is usually spread through contaminated water. The disease causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration.

Also Read

India sends nearly 3.5 tonnes of aid to Zambia following cholera outbreak

Zambia reels from cholera outbreak with over 400 dead, 10,000 cases

Aurobindo Pharma subsidiary receives USFDA approval for Ryzeneuta

PM Janaushadhi Kendras-like stores for animal medicines on the cards

Cough syrups to painkillers: Bar codes on 11 habit-forming drugs soon

Farmers' protest: Internet suspended in 7 districts of Haryana till Feb 19

Centre sanctions Rs 152 cr PMGSY package for upgradation of roads in J-K

Vayu Shakti: Air Force displays growing combat prowess at Pokhran desert

Delhi court denies statutory bail to Sharjeel Imam in sedition case

Parts of HP to receive heavy rain, snow on Feb 18-19; orange warning issued

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MedicinesPharma sectorcholera

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story