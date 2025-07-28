Home / India News / India should not engage with Pak in any sphere, says Abhishek Banerjee

India should not engage with Pak in any sphere, says Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP said that for decades, Pakistan has exported terror, bled India, causing irreparable loss to Indian lives and families

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek
Trinamool Congress National general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Trinamool Congress National general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said that India must not engage with Pakistan in any sphere and the only engagement with that country should be on the battlefield.

In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP said that for decades, Pakistan has exported terror, bled India, causing irreparable loss to Indian lives and families.

"India must not engage with Pakistan in any sphere. The only engagement we should have with Pakistan is on the battlefield, and the only prize worth winning is Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir", he said in the post.

Banerjee said, "For decades, Pakistan has exported terror, bled our nation by causing irreparable loss to Indian lives and families. And yet, every now and then, we hear calls to keep politics out of sport. No! This has to stop", he added.

The TMC MP said that when a nation wages a proxy war, there is no neutral ground. "There is no cricket pitch wise enough to wash off the blood of our martyrs", he said.

"Our Tricolour flies high not because of the bat and ball, but because of the unmatched courage and valour of our armed forces. We honour our cricketers, and I deeply respect the game. But as a nation, we revere our soldiers. Those who stand guard while we cheer in stadiums, those who bleed while others play", he said in the post.

Banerjee also said, "That extending a handshake to a nation that fires bullets across our borders is not diplomacy - it's a bloody betrayal."  "Let justice, not entertainment, be our goal. If there is to be a match with Pakistan, let it be fought at the Line of Control (LoC) and let Pakistan-occupied J&K be the only trophy we seek", he said.

He added, "Anything less is an insult to our martyrs and an injustice and betrayal to the victims of Pahalgam. Period".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC to hear pleas on July 30 on govt's nod to release Udaipur Files

Parliament LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 1 pm, Rajya Sabha till 2 pm

SC rejects Ilaiyaraaja's plea to transfer copyright case to Madras HC

SC stays PMLA trial as chargesheet in predicate case pending for 7 yrs

SC takes suo motu cognisance of report over dog bites leading to rabies

Topics :Abhishek BanerjeeTMCIndia Pakistan relations

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story