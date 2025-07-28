Parliament LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set for an intense debate starting today (July 28), as the ruling alliance and the opposition prepare to clash following a week of disruptions. Central to the discussions will be the Pahalgam terror attack and the government’s military response, 'Operation Sindoor'.

Launched in reaction to the 22 April terrorist strike in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, ' Operation Sindoor ' has been framed by the government as a decisive counter-terror measure. According to sources cited by news agency PTI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are expected to address Parliament on the issue. There is also speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may intervene to underline his administration’s record of maintaining a "robust" stance on national security.

Opposition leaders in both Houses, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, are expected to spearhead the criticism against the government. They may be joined by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in challenging the government's handling of recent events.

Lok Sabha to resume functioning after week-long stalemate

Following nearly a week of repeated disruptions, the Lok Sabha is set to return to regular proceedings on Monday. This development comes after a consensus was reached during an all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Om Birla.

The breakthrough in talks between the Centre and Opposition parties follows a prolonged deadlock in the Lower House over the issue of electoral roll revision in Bihar.