Home / India News / Parliament LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned
Live New Update

Parliament LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned

Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Top leaders from NDA and INDIA bloc to face off in Parliament over Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. Follow live updates on the debate and proceedings here

BS Web Team New Delhi
opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament
Image: X@ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set for an intense debate starting today (July 28), as the ruling alliance and the opposition prepare to clash following a week of disruptions. Central to the discussions will be the Pahalgam terror attack and the government’s military response, 'Operation Sindoor'.
 
Launched in reaction to the 22 April terrorist strike in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, 'Operation Sindoor' has been framed by the government as a decisive counter-terror measure. According to sources cited by news agency PTI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are expected to address Parliament on the issue. There is also speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may intervene to underline his administration’s record of maintaining a "robust" stance on national security.
 
Opposition leaders in both Houses, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, are expected to spearhead the criticism against the government. They may be joined by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in challenging the government's handling of recent events.
 
Lok Sabha to resume functioning after week-long stalemate
Following nearly a week of repeated disruptions, the Lok Sabha is set to return to regular proceedings on Monday. This development comes after a consensus was reached during an all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Om Birla.
 
The breakthrough in talks between the Centre and Opposition parties follows a prolonged deadlock in the Lower House over the issue of electoral roll revision in Bihar.
 

11:19 AM

News update: Proceedings of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Oppn ruckus

11:04 AM

Parliament LIVE update: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings begin amid protests

10:58 AM

INDIA bloc protests over SIR exercise in Bihar

Opposition parties are holding protests over the SIR exercise in Bihar at the Parliament premises.
 

10:42 AM

We will provide a list of our speakers in the speaker's Office: Gaurav Gogoi

On the Operation Sindoor debate in the Lok Sabha today, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi stated that they would submit a list of their speakers to the Lok Sabha speaker's office, adding, "Today, the government will have to tell the truth".

10:29 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address Lok Sabha at noon today

A meeting of the INDIA bloc floor leaders is currently taking place at Parliament House.

10:12 AM

Discussion on Operation Sindoor should be approached by 'rising above partisan politics': Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said the discussion on Operation Sindoor, starting in Parliament on Monday, should be approached by both the ruling alliance and the opposition by "rising above partisan politics".

9:56 AM

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE update: BJP calls for NDA MPs to assemble in show of unity

Ahead of the scheduled special discussion on Operation Sindoor, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called on all Members of Parliament from its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners to come together in a united front. The BJP has instructed all NDA legislators to gather at Parliament’s Makar Dwar by 10:00 am today.
 

9:22 AM

Parliament news update: PM Modi likely intervene during Lok Sabha debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to participate in the Lok Sabha discussion and may also make an intervention in the Rajya Sabha.

8:51 AM

Parliament set for debate on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor

Uncertainty surrounds whether Shashi Tharoor will be chosen by the Congress to speak during the debate. The senior Lok Sabha MP, who had led delegations to the US and other countries, has reportedly strained his relationship with the party due to his strong endorsement of the government's response to the terror attack.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiShashi TharoorParliamentBJPCongressLok SabhaRajya SabhaOperation Sindoor

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News